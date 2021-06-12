Left Menu

Govt working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India, says health ministry

The Government of India has been working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India by a sustained strengthening of the rural health infrastructure and through focussed public health measures in active collaboration with the States, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:17 IST
Govt working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India, says health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has been working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India by a sustained strengthening of the rural health infrastructure and through focussed public health measures in active collaboration with the States, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. As per the ministry's release, there have been some media reports alleging inconsistency from the Government of India response in providing adequate healthcare infrastructure and services and 'scaling of the tragedy' in rural areas, terming it as 'invisibilisation of rural India' during the pandemic.

The Government of India has been proactively working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India by a sustained strengthening of the multi-level health infrastructure, and through focussed public health measures in active collaboration with the States, the ministry said. "The development of health infrastructure is a continuous activity. Guided by a sharp focus on the underserved geographical regions and through various policies, schemes, public health interventions and active partnership with the States and Union Territories (UTs), the Government of India is committed to strengthening the rural health infrastructure," it said.

The health ministry said there is a widespread network of government health facilities in rural areas. "As on March 31, 2020, there are 1,55,404 Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and 24,918 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the rural area and 5,895 urban PHCs across the country. Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) (launched in April 2018) marked a watershed moment in India's public health history. As on date, there are 75,995 functional Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in the country (50,961 SHC-HWCs, 21,037 PHC-HWCs and 3,997 urban PHCs)," read the release.

"A total of 1,50,000 Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in urban and rural areas will be transformed to AB-HWCs by December 2022 and deliver comprehensive primary health care that includes preventive and health promotion at the community level with continuum of care and which is universal, free and close to the community in rural and urban areas, with focus also on wellness," it said. The ministry said free essential diagnostics are provided - 14 diagnostic tests at HSC level and 63 diagnostic tests at PHC level and Free essential medicines are provided- 105 medicines at SHC level and 172 medicines at PHC level.

To date, about 50.29 crore people have accessed care in these AB-HWCs. About 54 percent of them are women, the ministry said. It highlighted that more than 6 million Teleconsultations have been done through the e-Sanjeevani Platform and out of this, 26.42 lakhs Teleconsultations have been done at the HWCs.

Further, taking note of the spread of the disease to peri-urban and rural areas in many districts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on May 16, 2021, had issued an "SOP on Covid-19 containment and management in Peri-Urban, Rural and Tribal Areas". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021