Vedanta inaugurates its second Covid Field Hospital in Karnataka

12-06-2021
Vedanta inaugurates its second Covid Field Hospital in Karnataka
Vedanta on Saturday announced commissioning of its second state-of-the-art 100-bed Covid Field Hospital in Hubli, Karnataka.

Vedanta's first COVID Field Hospital in the state was recently inaugurated at Chitradurga, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta Cares COVID Field Hospital at Hubli was inaugurated on Saturday by union coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal was also present virtually on this occasion.

The COVID Field Hospital at Hubli is equipped with medical infrastructure, including oxygen and ventilators for critical patients.

The two Vedanta Cares hospitals in Karnataka with a total of 200 beds are in line with Vedanta’s commitment to set up 1,000 COVID care beds across the country to support in combating COVID-19.

''Vedanta Group has been very efficient and aggressive and has set up two Covid Field Hospitals in the record time in the state of Karnataka. Even during the first wave, Vedanta had been very prompt to provide medical equipment infrastructure support, medicines etc,'' Joshi said.

''We are fully committed to our philosophy of giving back. The second wave of the pandemic has disrupted lives and livelihoods and we are doing all that we can to support the Centre and the state governments in the battle against COVID-19,'' Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

