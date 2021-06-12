Vietnam approves Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Vietnam has approved the COVID-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer and Biontech for domestic emergency use, making it the fourth vaccine to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak, the government said on Saturday.
Vietnam has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccine.
