Russia's Putin says 18 mln citizens have received COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that 18 million Russians had so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia, which has a population of some 144 million, has experienced a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases this week. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

