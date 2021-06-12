Russia's Putin says 18 mln citizens have received COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
12-06-2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that 18 million Russians had so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia, which has a population of some 144 million, has experienced a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases this week. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)
