Moscow mayor makes June 15-19 non-working days amid COVID rise

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:17 IST
  • Russia

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on Saturday said June 15 to 19 would be non-working days and that all bars, restaurants and venues should close by 11 p.m. in the capital until June 20 amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

"To stop the rising rate of sickness and to save lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days from 15 to 19 June 2021 with pay for employees," Sobyanin said on his official blog.

He said the decision would not affect organisations that maintain the city's infrastructure and the military. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

