17 deaths, 370 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Seventeen more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,368, while 370 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,313, an official said on Saturday. According to the Health Department, the state now has 5,402 active cases. The number of recoveries has reached 1,89,522 with 830 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

