Telangana logs 1,771 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Telangana on Saturday recorded 1,771 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,02,089, while the death toll rose to 3,469 with 13 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 171 followed by Nalgonda (157) and Khammam (149) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

The number of recovered people outnumbered the fresh cases on Saturday with 2,384 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,76,487.

The number of active cases was 22,133, the bulletin said.

It said 1,20,525 samples were tested on Saturday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,66,32,289.

The samples tested per million population were 4,46,864.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.74 per cent, respectively.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

