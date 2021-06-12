Delhi assembly speaker inaugurates 3 oxygen plants at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel inaugurated three oxygen plants at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday and said the national capital will no longer have to depend on anyone for the life-saving gas.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with oxygen supply shortage issues at various hospitals adding to the woes.

The speaker said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 22 oxygen plants in nine hospitals of Delhi on Saturday.

''With the installation of these oxygen plants, the shortage of oxygen in the hospital will be met to a great extent. Delhi hospitals will no longer have to depend on anyone for oxygen,'' he said.

Goel inaugurated three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at the hospital. Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present on the occasion.

''With the installation of three plants in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH), 80 per cent of the oxygen requirement will be met,'' Goel said.

''It will be reviewed again later. With the installation of these plants, the hospital will be able to withstand the third phase,'' he said.

Goel said the RGSSH is the biggest hospital in east Delhi and patients also come here from nearby states.

