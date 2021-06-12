Left Menu

New Friends Colony RWA organises 6-day Covid vaccination camp in temple

The Resident Welfare Association RWA of the New Friends Colony in south Delhi started a six-day Covid vaccination camp from Saturday. Vice-president of the New Friends colony RWA, Dhiraj Jain, said, The idea behind organising it inside a temple is to give it an auspicious start.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the New Friends Colony in south Delhi started a six-day Covid vaccination camp on Saturday. The camp, being held in the Arya Samaj Mandir, is open even for those who do not stay in the colony, officials said. It is being organised by the Bajaj Foundation in association with Max Healthcare. Vice-president of the New Friends Colony RWA, Dhiraj Jain, said, ''The idea behind organising it inside a temple is to give it an auspicious start. Also, people have a certain kind of devotional feeling attached to it. There is a lot of positivity attached to it and people also feel secure,'' he said.

In anticipation of the third wave, the RWA has bought oxygen concentrators so that they can help those who are affected by a coronavirus, he said.

''We have procured 10 oxygen concentrators. We are also educating people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and not to let their guard down,'' he added.

A Covishield jab is being administered at Rs 780 per dose while Covaxin is being administered at Rs 1,250 per dose.

