Jammu and Kashmir records 866 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 866 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,06,638 on Saturday, while 14 deaths took the toll to 4,174, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 265 were from the Jammu division and 601 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 164 cases, followed by 71 each in Budgam and Pulwama districts.

The number of active cases has dropped to 16,284 in the Union Territory, while 2,86,180 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 4,174 as 14 patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 19 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) and one fresh case was reported since last evening.

