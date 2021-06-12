Left Menu

PGIMER Chandigarh to conduct sero survey of people below 18 years

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:30 IST
PGIMER Chandigarh to conduct sero survey of people below 18 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A serosurvey of people below 18 years of age will be conducted in Chandigarh to determine the number of children infected by COVID-19, PGIMER director Jagat Ram said on Saturday.

Sero surveys or seroprevalence studies are based on the analysis of antibodies collected through blood samples.

"We will be carrying out a serosurvey here to see how many children were infected with the virus," Ram said.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has decided to take a sample size of 2,500 Chandigarh-based people below 18 years of age for the survey, he said.

The sampling will be done from the city, rural and slum areas, he added.

Chandigarh administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore had recently asked the PGIMER to conduct sero tests for persons below 18 years.

Another government medical college and hospital had been entrusted with the task of carrying out a similar survey for people above 18 years.

Bandore had also directed that exclusive beds be kept in reserve for children, in case of any eventuality of the third wave of COVID-19.

It was also decided to get the hospital in Sector 45, ESI Hospital, beds in Sector 16 hospital, PGIMER and temporary Army Hospital in Panjab University, in readiness for such paediatric Covid patients.

The PGIMER director on Saturday said several steps, including raising the number of beds, oxygen capacity and procuring more ventilators, were being taken in the wake of a possible third wave of coronavirus.

He said three oxygen plants having a capacity of 3,000 litres per minute will come up soon at the PGIMER. Presently, the health facility has a capacity of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen.

The PGIMER director said they will also have more than 100 ventilators for Covid patients.

He also asked people to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021