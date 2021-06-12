UK records 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 7,738 cases

Britain reported 12 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday and a further 7,738 cases of the virus, official government data showed. That compared to 17 deaths and 8,125 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines, a total of 41.29 million people have now received a first dose and 29.5 million have received two shots.

