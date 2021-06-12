Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,723 new cases
Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,723 from 1,901. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,655 on Saturday, down from 3,876 a day earlier.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,723 from 1,901. Italy has registered 126,976 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,655 on Saturday, down from 3,876 a day earlier. There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 21 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 574 from a previous 597.
Some 212,966 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,610.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Britain
- Europe
- Italy
ALSO READ
Vaccination exercise in India to be complete by December; Health Ministry gave roadmap for producing 216 cr doses by then: Prakash Javadekar.
Over 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, more on way: Health Ministry
Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above
Indian national not infected with COVID-19 at Changi Airport in Singapore: Health ministry
Covaxin production to be increased to 6-7 crore doses a month in July-August: Health Ministry