Meghalaya reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 501 new cases

Meghalaya on Saturday registered 13 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 727, health officials said.

The state's coronavirus tally climbed to 41,601 with 501 fresh cases, they said.

Meghalaya now has 4,871 active cases, while 36,003 people have recovered from the disease.

It has conducted over 6.19 lakh tests till date, the officials said.

As of Friday, a total of 4.92 lakh people were vaccinated.

