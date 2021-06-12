Covid: 16 more deaths, 368 new cases in Rajasthan

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,815 on Saturday with 16 more fatalities, while 368 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,49,376, according to an official report issued here. Of the new deaths, three were reported from Jodhpur, it said.

Among the new cases, the maximum 55 were reported from Jaipur while 40 and 28 were from Alwar and Bikaner respectively. A total of 9,32,161 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 8,400, it added.

