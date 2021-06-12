Left Menu

BSF medical chief succumbs to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:02 IST
BSF medical chief succumbs to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The head of the Border Security Force's medical wing, Dr Naveen Ram, on Saturday succumbed to post-Covid complications, officials said.

He was 63.

The inspector general-rank officer was admitted at a private hospital in central Delhi for over a month for treatment of post-Covid health issues, the officials said.

He had taken both shots of a Covid vaccine, they said.

Ram was the director (medical) of the country's largest border guarding force. The Border Security Force (BSF) has close to 2.65 lakh personnel and is primarily tasked to guard India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The BSF condoled Ram's demise with a public message.

''DG (director-general) and all ranks condole the untimely and sad demise of Dr Naveen Ram, IG/Director (Medical) BSF on 12 June 2021 while undergoing treatment due to post COVID-19 complications,'' it said.

''Prahari Parivar (BSF family) stands with his family in this trying time,'' the BSF tweeted.

The officer had earlier headed the medical wings of other paramilitary or central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF, ITBP and CISF.

The doctor is credited with bringing in a major health directive in 2012 that relaxed eyesight norms for aspirants and in-service troopers of these forces enabling 'minor vision correction' candidates to serve in CAPFs that are deployed across the country for rendering a variety of internal security duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021