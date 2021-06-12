Left Menu

SCBA to provide Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group in SC campus from Monday

The vaccine being given is Covishield.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will start the vaccination drive for lawyers in the 18-44 age category inside the court premises from June 14, the bar body said on Saturday.

The SCBA said Covishield would be available from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday to Friday.

''As only 50 doses are available per day for the time being by the Delhi Health Department for 18-44 category, those interested for vaccination in 18-44 category may kindly send email to SCBA office on ''mailto:scbavac2021@gmail.com'' scbavac2021@gmail.com and members would get a call from SCBA office a day before they have to come for vaccination in 18-44 category,'' the SCBA said in a statement.

It also said that it would be better if the registration is done on the CoWin portal before they come for vaccination ''as it saves time''.

The vaccination drive for those above 45, which has been going on from Monday to Friday between 1.30 pm and 4 pm in Delhi Health Dispensary, is also continuing.

''Kindly note as per government guidelines second dose can only be given after completion of 84 days from the first dose. The vaccine being given is Covishield. Also kindly have proper food before coming for vaccination,'' the statement said.

