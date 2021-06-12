Left Menu

U'khnad CM Rawat directs officials to take strict actions against hospitals charging more than prescribed fee from COVID patients

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday directed the officials to take strict actions against the hospitals charging more than the prescribed fee from the COVID-19 patients and not giving the benefit of Atal Ayushman card to them.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday directed the officials to take strict actions against the hospitals charging more than the prescribed fee from the COVID-19 patients and not giving the benefit of Atal Ayushman card to them. Rawat, while holding a meeting with the District Magistrates here, said, "There are complaints that some private hospitals are charging more money from the patients than the prescribed fee and not giving the benefit of Atal Ayushman card. Strict action should be taken against the hospitals doing so, and inspection at the hospitals should also be done from time to time,"

The Chief Minister also directed that special attention should be given to testing, micro-containment zone, COVID-appropriate behavior, and enforcement. He said that regular camps should be organised for this to increase testing and vaccination in rural areas.

Rawat said, "All possible efforts are being made by the state government for effective control of COVID. There is an adequate arrangement of oxygen, ICU beds, and ventilators. Apart from districts, oxygen plants are also being set up at CHC level." "The COVID Care Center set up in Rishikesh and Haldwani in collaboration with DRDO will also help the state a lot," he added. (ANI)

