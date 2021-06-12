Left Menu

Maha: 65 kids test coronavirus positive in Osmanabad

At least 65 children have tested positive for coronavirus in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra over the last four days, as per the data shared by the district civil hospital. Out of the 119 patients found in the district on June 9, 25 were children between the age group of 0 and 18.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:06 IST
At least 65 children have tested positive for coronavirus in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra over the last four days, as per the data shared by the district civil hospital. As per the data, the COVID-19 positivity rate and fatality rate are falling in the Osmanabad district but COVID-19 patients in the age group of 0 to 18 years are found in the district for the first time. Out of the 119 patients found in the district on June 9, 25 were children between the age group of 0 and 18. Of the 109 patients found on June 10, 19 were children. On June 11, 123 infections were detected, of whom 21 were children. This shows that on an average 18% of children tested positive. However, no child suffering from coronavirus in the district has died, as per the data shared by authorities. PTI COR NSK NSK

