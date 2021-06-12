Left Menu

EU aims to export 700 mln COVID vaccine doses by end-year: chief executive

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:08 IST
EU aims to export 700 mln COVID vaccine doses by end-year: chief executive
"Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of the year," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter from the G7 summit in the United Kingdom. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union aims to export 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, the bloc's chief executive said on Saturday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had so far contributed 3 billion euros to COVAX - a vehicle backed by the World Health Organization to secure doses for lower-income countries - and exported 350 million shots, half of its production.

"Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of the year," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter from the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021