Chhattisgarh records 813 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the infection tally in the state to 9,86,504 and death toll to 13,311, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,58,111 after 212 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,130 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state is 15,082, the official informed.

Raipur district recorded 49 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,800, including 3,120 deaths. Janjgir-Champa recorded 56 new cases and Korba 45, among other districts.

With 41,991 samples tested on Saturday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 96,53,659.

The case positivity rate in the state declined to 1.9 percent on Saturday. The positivity rate had soared to 30 percent in April this year during the peak of the second wave.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,86,504, New cases 813, Death toll 13,311, Recovered 9,58,111, Active cases 15,082, Tests 96,53,659.

