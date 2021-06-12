Decision not to slash GST on vaccine anti-people; my voice muzzled at meet: Amit Mitra

Terming the GST Council's decision not to reduce the tax on Covid-19 vaccines as ''anti-people'', West Bengal Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra on Saturday alleged that his voice was ''muzzled'' when he tried to raise his objection.

The GST Council on Saturday slashed tax rates on COVID-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators but ignored demands for a reduction in taxes on vaccines.

Advertisement

''This is totally an anti-people decision that is being thrust on us by the GST Council. As representatives of the people, we have no way to justify decisions of draconian nature,'' Mitra wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the meeting.

In his letter to record his ''dissent'' against these decisions, Mitra said that he tried his best to raise his objections but the meeting was brought to a close and the virtual link was cut off.

''In your remarks near the end of today's GST Council meeting, you referred to several of my observations by name and yet I was not given the floor, despite a repeated request to respond to your comments.

''Instead, you gave the floor to the minister from UP, who sought deletion of some of my comments by name and shockingly you agreed. I could never imagine that this would come to pass in a GST council meeting where my voice is muzzled, despite the restraint and decorum that I have maintained in 44 meetings of the GST Council -- truly unprecedented,'' Mitra's letter read.

He claimed that Saturday's meeting has dealt a major blow to the spirit of the cooperative federations undermining the very ethos of the GST Council.

Mitra also alleged that his suggestions of two constructive alternatives in respect of GST on materials required to fight Covid-19 were not paid heed to.

Mitra had suggested zero-rate Covid related materials for a limited period of time, keeping in view the possibility of a third wave. He had also alternatively proposed 0.1 per cent GST on those items.

''Unfortunately, you decided not to agree with the suggestions of so many ministers and your final remarks contained some cosmetic modifications of the recommendations of the GOMs (group of ministers),'' he said.

The Council, acting on the recommendation of the GOMs from different states, cut to nil GST on COVID-19 drug Tocilizumab and black fungus medicine Amphotericin B, from existing 5 per cent.

Sitharaman explained that the 5 per cent levy will not put any additional burden on the common man as the government was procuring all vaccines and giving them to citizens for free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)