France hits 30 million COVID-19 vaccination target

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
France has administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 30.14 million people, health authorities said on Saturday, hitting the government's target for mid-June.

The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 34 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 83,944 since the start of the pandemic, authorities added, and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell by 53 to 2,110.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

