Left Menu

Covid positive Odisha man kills daughter, self; wife, 3 other children injured

He attacked his wife, Etwari, when she resisted, police said.He also wounded his three other daughters, aged between two and 15 years, with the sharp weapon.Etwari, her three injured daughters and 12-year-old son fled to the house of a relative but they could not bring Salmi, Kuchinda Subdivisional Police Officer Rajkishore Mishra said.When the police reached their house, they found the childs body and Oram who had slit his own throat in a critical condition, the SDPO said.The man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:12 IST
Covid positive Odisha man kills daughter, self; wife, 3 other children injured
Sukha Oram tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5 and had been in isolation in his house at Jautukbahal village under the Gobindpur police station area. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man coronavirus patient allegedly killed his three-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon and injured his wife and three other children before dying by suicide in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Saturday.

Sukha Oram tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5 and had been in isolation in his house at Jautukbahal village under the Gobindpur police station area.

Oram entered the room where his wife and children were sleeping late on Friday night and tried to slit the throat of his three-year-old daughter, Salmi, with the weapon. He attacked his wife, Etwari, when she resisted, police said.

He also wounded his three other daughters, aged between two and 15 years, with the sharp weapon.

Etwari, her three injured daughters and 12-year-old son fled to the house of a relative but they could not bring Salmi, Kuchinda Subdivisional Police Officer Rajkishore Mishra said.

When the police reached their house, they found the child's body and Oram who had slit his own throat in a critical condition, the SDPO said.

The man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The injured family members were hospitalised.

''We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident and investigating from all angles, including mental anxiety and depression,'' Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021