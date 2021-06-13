Assam registers 42 fresh Covid deaths, 3,463 new cases

Assam's Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,915 after 42 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, while 3,463 fresh cases pushed the tally to 4,57,330, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state currently has a total of 43,298 active cases.

Altogether 5,600 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day taking the total number of cured people to 4,08,770, the NHM said.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Jorhat district, four each from Sivasagar and Sonitpur, and three each from Golaghat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 3,463 patients against testing of 1,61,896 samples on Saturday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 2.14 per cent for the day, it said.

The state had recorded 3,666 coronavirus positive cases on Friday against the testing of 1,69,528 samples.

Out of the new cases, the highest 267 were detected in Sonitpur, followed by 264 in Cachar, 246 in Kamrup Metropolitan and 212 in Tinsukia.

The overall positivity rate stands at 3.66 per cent against the total testing of 1,25,11,492 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,05,494 cases of COVID-19.

The NHM said that 47,51,926 doses of vaccines have been administered till now and the figure includes 9,16,594 second doses.

It said that a total of 85,251 people were inoculated on Saturday.

