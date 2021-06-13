Left Menu

Odisha to include children above 6 years in sero-survey

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:48 IST
Odisha to include children above 6 years in sero-survey
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipating a possible third wave of COVID-19 to affect children, the Odisha government has decided to include those above six years in the ensuing fourth sero-survey to assess the presence of antibodies.

The sero-survey will be conducted from June 17 in three districts - Ganjam, Rayagadda and Koraput, said Sanghamitra Pati, director of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), a unit of ICMR.

''For the first time, children above 6 years will be brought under the ambit of this survey,'' Pati said, adding, the exercise will be completed in four days.

The sero-survey will be carried out in 70 districts across India, she said.

All the procedures will be similar to the previous such surveys.

Official sources said as many as 43,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among children in the age group of 0-14 years in Odisha so far.

Health experts said the outcome of the sero-survey will help the state government prepare strategies to face another wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021