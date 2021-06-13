Left Menu

Odisha govt orders probe into 'fake' COVID-19 medicine circulation

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:53 IST
Odisha govt orders probe into 'fake' COVID-19 medicine circulation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe into the alleged circulation of 'fake' COVID-19 medicines, officials said.

The government also decided to initiate legal action against those responsible for supplying ''spurious COVID-19 medicines'' seized in the last two days, they said.

Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra issued a direction to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd and the police to launch a joint inquiry into the seizure of alleged spurious drugs and submit a report.

''Prosecution cases will be started in the specially designated courts under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,'' he said.

The authorities had seized a large quantity of ''spurious'' Favipiravir tablets in Cuttack on June 10.

They also recovered ''fake'' drugs in other places, including Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

''Seizures were made in Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar on June 11,'' the officials said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra on spurious Favipiravir tablets allegedly manufactured by a company in Himachal Pradesh, the authorities in Odisha initiated actions.

These medicines were purchased by a company in Cuttack, they said.

''A raid was conducted on the premises of the buyer firm by the Cuttack drugs inspectors,'' an official said.

The inspectors also found the manufacturer of the medicine was a non-existing entity, he said, adding that during the raid, it was noted that the Cuttack-based company had purchased 58,000 ''Favimax-400'' tablets from an entity located at Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the purchased quantity, the Cuttack-based buyer supplied 40,600 tablets to another entity in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the available stock of 17,400 tablets, 400 were taken for statutory testing and the remaining ones were seized under the provision of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act and Rules, the official said.

The supply details of ''Favimax-400'' tablets to Gwalior have been communicated to the Food and Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh.

Nine other drugs allegedly manufactured by the same entity have also been purchased by the Cuttack-based firm.

To ascertain the authenticity of these drugs and assess their quality, statutory samples of these nine drugs were taken and balance stocks were seized, another official said.

Meanwhile, the Utkal Chemist and Druggist Association secretary Prasant Mohapatra said anyone found guilty of circulating spurious medicines during the pandemic should be punished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021