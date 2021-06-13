Bengal reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,286 fresh cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 16,812 after 81 more people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state's health department said.

The tally mounted to 14,57,273 with 4,286 fresh cases, it said.

Advertisement

The eastern state now has 16,248 active cases, while 14,24,213 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,149 since Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 62,276 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,32,35,743.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)