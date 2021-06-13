Maha 'unlock': Tourists allowed in Palghar

The Palghar district administration has amended its earlier order banning the movement of people near various tourist spots such as dams, waterfalls, lakes and beaches given the improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. As per the modified order issued by the district collector Manik Gursal on Saturday, the previous prohibitory order will remain in force up to the one-km radius of tourist spots like dams, waterfalls, lakes and forts. ''As the Palghar district comprising seven talukas, excluding the limits of VVMC (Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation), is a tourist district the earlier order of a total ban needs to be modified,'' the collector stated. The previous order dated June 10 had prohibited the entry of people to lakes, forts, beaches and waterfalls in seven talukas excluding Vasai till August 8 to avoid any fresh COVID-19 outbreak. The amended order will remain in force till August 9.

With the COVID-19 situation improving in terms of the positivity rate and its oxygen bed occupancy, the Palghar district now falls under level-II of the state's unlock plan, an official had said.

The district is currently under level-III and the revised easing of curbs under level-II will come into effect from Monday.

As of Saturday, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the Palghar district stood at 1,13,136, while the number of deceased was 2,358, as per the district administration.

