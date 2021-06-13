Left Menu

Probe ordered into mismanagement, black marketing of Remdesivir in Kanpur's GSVM Medical College

After allegations of mismanagement and black marketing of Remdesivir injections, Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College on Sunday constituted a team to investigate the matter.

According to Dr RB Kamal, Principal, GSVM Medical College, the team has been asked to collect data on the allocation of injections.

Speaking to the media, Kamal said, "Allegation of mismanagement and black marketing of Remdesivir injection has come into our notice. To investigate the matter a team has been constituted. They have been asked to collect data on the allocation of injections." (ANI)

