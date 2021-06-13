Andaman & Nicobar Islands report 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 7,243 as 10 more people tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll in the union territory to 126, a health official said on Sunday.

All the 10 new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing.

The union territory now has 121 active COVID-19 cases, of which 117 are in the South Andaman district while the rest four in the North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is now coronavirus free as it has no active COVID-19 case. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have three districts.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 6,996, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,95,624 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.83 percent.

A total of 1,31,428 people have been vaccinated in the union territory so far, of which 1,13,,978 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 17,450 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity, and Tourism secretary of the union territory, S K Singh on Saturday urged the people to avoid the inter-island movement and help the administration in bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases.

''It is a pandemic time and we should restrict our movement to curb the transmission of the virus,'' Singh said.

He further reiterated the need for people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behavior for their own safety and that of their family and the society at large.

