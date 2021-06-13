Left Menu

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Germany

Germany's health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

"This is regrettable because each dose counts," said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

