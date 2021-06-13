G7 welcomes $650 IMF SDR plan to help COVID recovery-draft

Group of Seven leaders welcomed a plan for a new $650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Fund's war chest to help countries cope with the COVID-19 crisis, urging an implementation by the end of August.

An almost final version of the G7 communique seen by Reuters said the countries were considering options for how best to channel the funds.

