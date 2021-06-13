Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Left Menu

The HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka successfully completed 300 deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women, informed hospital's Director Dr Tulasidevi on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:05 IST
Dr Tulasidevi, Director of HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
She further said, "Total maternal deaths reported by the hospital are 28. Six abortions have also been conducted at the hospital. In order to prevent the transmission of the infection from the mother to the babies, we have provided precautionary measures to the mothers which include face mask, and hand sanitizers and given instructions to the mother to wash her hands, with soap and water and sanitise the hands before feeding the baby. I am very proud about the achievement of the hospital." Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar lauded the efforts of all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.

She further said, "Total maternal deaths reported by the hospital are 28. Six abortions have also been conducted at the hospital. In order to prevent the transmission of the infection from the mother to the babies, we have provided precautionary measures to the mothers which include face mask, and hand sanitizers and given instructions to the mother to wash her hands, with soap and water and sanitise the hands before feeding the baby. I am very proud about the achievement of the hospital." Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar lauded the efforts of all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru has achieved a remarkable milestone on June 12. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women! Kudos to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital." Meanwhile, in an effort to curb COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state government weekend curfew has been imposed from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. As per the order, night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,91,817 active cases of Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

