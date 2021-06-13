IMF chief warns of deepening divergence in pace of recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva warned of a deepening divergence in the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as some countries struggle to access vaccines.

Addressing reporters at the Group of Seven summit in southwestern England, Georgieva said: "We have been warning about dangerously diverging recoveries. Most recent data confirms this trend not only continues, it deepens."

Advertisement

The IMF chief added that while she expected a rise in inflation to be transitory, the world could not take that for granted and she was most worried about inflation in emerging economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)