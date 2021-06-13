Left Menu

IMF chief warns of deepening divergence in pace of recovery

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:14 IST
IMF chief warns of deepening divergence in pace of recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva warned of a deepening divergence in the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as some countries struggle to access vaccines.

Addressing reporters at the Group of Seven summit in southwestern England, Georgieva said: "We have been warning about dangerously diverging recoveries. Most recent data confirms this trend not only continues, it deepens."

The IMF chief added that while she expected a rise in inflation to be transitory, the world could not take that for granted and she was most worried about inflation in emerging economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021