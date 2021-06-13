Indonesia reports 9,868 COVID-19 infections, highest since Feb. 22
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:27 IST
Indonesia reported on Sunday 9,868 COVID-19 daily infections, the highest since Feb. 22, the COVID-19 task force said.
Total infections are 1,911,358.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 149 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the total to 52,879.
