Germany's Merkel hopes for G7 infrastructure plans in 2022
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she hoped that a new Group of Seven (G7) task force can present first infrastructure projects in developing countries in 2022.
At their summit in Britain the world's seven most advanced economies signalled a desire to build a rival to China's multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. Merkel also said that 2.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses should be distributed to developing countries up to the end of 2022.
