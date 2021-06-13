Left Menu

Germany's Merkel hopes for G7 infrastructure plans in 2022

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:36 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she hoped that a new Group of Seven (G7) task force can present first infrastructure projects in developing countries in 2022.

At their summit in Britain the world's seven most advanced economies signalled a desire to build a rival to China's multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. Merkel also said that 2.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses should be distributed to developing countries up to the end of 2022.

