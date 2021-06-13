Left Menu

G7 calls for study in China on COVID origins - draft communique

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:08 IST
G7 calls for study in China on COVID origins - draft communique
Group of Seven leaders called for a transparent, science-based study, including in China, into the origins of COVID-19, to be convened by the World Health Organization, a draft communique showed.

"We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," the communique, which is almost finalized, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

