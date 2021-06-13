G7 calls for study in China on COVID origins - draft communique

Group of Seven leaders called for a transparent, science-based study, including in China, into the origins of COVID-19, to be convened by the World Health Organization, a draft communique showed.

"We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," the communique, which is almost finalized, said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)