EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:20 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Group of Seven countries has agreed to step up their production and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, European Union Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday.

"The priority was to ensure we can meet the demand for vaccines, and here the EU has taken the lead. Partners have now joined us to accelerate production and delivery of vaccines worldwide," Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said in a video message on Twitter.

A draft of the G7 communique on Sunday said the group of countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20, and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come.

