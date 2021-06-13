Health News Roundup: G7 split on reallocating $100 billion IMF funds to COVID-hit nations; Two thirds of eligible people in Dubai fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

G7 split on reallocating $100 billion IMF funds to COVID-hit nations

Advertisement

Group of Seven leaders were trying to resolve differences over a proposal to reallocate $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. An almost final version of the G7 communique seen by Reuters showed Germany and Italy had yet to back the inclusion of the $100 billion figure in the final statement by leaders.

Two thirds of eligible people in Dubai fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About two-thirds of people eligible for inoculation against COVID-19 have now received two doses of the vaccine in Dubai, the tourist and business hub of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said. Dubai is the most populous of the seven emirates that make up the UAE and has one of the world's busiest airports.

Thailand denies blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines

Thailand is not blocking exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a government representative said, after Taiwan said Thailand was keeping for itself doses of the vaccine that it is producing. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday Taiwan had ordered 10 million doses from AstraZeneca , which was mainly producing them in Thailand, but Thailand was "giving priority for vaccines to be used in Thailand".

Moscow to give away free cars to spur people to get COVID vaccine

Moscow's mayor said on Sunday the city would give away free cars in a prize draw for residents who get the COVID-19 shot in an effort to speed up the sluggish rate of vaccinations amid surging coronavirus cases. The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since Dec. 24. Authorities reported 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day total since Feb. 13.

Analysis-G7's billion vaccine plan counts some past pledges, limiting impact

A G7 plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries will have limited impact because it includes some previous pledges, but it still offers a small lifeline to a global vaccine buying system, some experts said. Leaders from the Group of Seven major economies announced the move on Friday. A U.S. initiative announced on Thursday to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech SE vaccine is part of the G7 pledge.

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Germany's health ministry said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because of contamination concerns. "This is regrettable because each dose counts," a ministry spokesman said on Sunday in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible."

COVID-19 shots to the people: Indonesia city revs up vaccine buses

An Indonesian city is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to its people with a growing fleet of inoculation buses, as the country faces a spike in infections after a major religious festival. Authorities in Pekanbaru on the island of Sumatra have doubled to 10 the number of buses in its vaccination programme, since launching it on June 1, following a favourable response from the public, who are happy with the convenience.

AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official

Countries should avoid giving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60 in addition to younger age groups, the head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force was quoted on Sunday as saying, amid fears over rare blood clotting and as alternative vaccines become available. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) position is that the AstraZeneca shot is safe and can be used for all age groups over 18. However several European Union member states have restricted its use to those in the age range 50 to 65, due to rare cases of blood clotting, mainly among young people.

G7 agrees 1 billion COVID vaccine donation - communique

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come, according to an almost finalised draft of the communique. "The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for 1 billion doses over the next year," said the communique, seen by Reuters.

India holds vaccination drive for people with disabilities

Authorities in an Indian city have organised a special drive-through vaccination camp for disabled people in a bid to address low vaccination rates, especially among more vulnerable members of society. Organisers of the weekend campaign in Ahmedabad, the biggest city in Gujarat state, aim to vaccinate 500 disabled people, who often struggle to book slots and get access to vaccination centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)