Left Menu

Ireland to consider additional restrictions on travel from Britain

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:30 IST
Ireland to consider additional restrictions on travel from Britain

The Irish government is considering increasing quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from Britain, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday, citing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative COVID-19 test no less than five days after arrival. Asked in an interview with RTE radio whether the measures to be considered by the government in the coming days would include a longer quarantine for British travellers, Coveney said: "Potentially, yes, particularly for people who aren’t vaccinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021