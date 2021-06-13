Ireland to consider additional restrictions on travel from Britain
The Irish government is considering increasing quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from Britain, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday, citing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative COVID-19 test no less than five days after arrival. Asked in an interview with RTE radio whether the measures to be considered by the government in the coming days would include a longer quarantine for British travellers, Coveney said: "Potentially, yes, particularly for people who aren’t vaccinated."
