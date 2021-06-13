Left Menu

UP: Govt teacher put on Covid duty in Muzaffarnagar 2 weeks after death

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:36 IST
UP: Govt teacher put on Covid duty in Muzaffarnagar 2 weeks after death
  • Country:
  • India

Two weeks after he succumbed to coronavirus, a government teacher was put on Covid control room duty at the collector’s office here apparently because authorities did not know about his death.

The incident came to light when a duty chart issued by district authorities showed Nand Kishor, a resident of Khanjahanpur village, posted at the control room of the collectorate from June 10 to 24, the official said.

The chart was issued as the authorities had not received the news of Kishor’s death, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021