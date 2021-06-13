G7 pledges 1 billion COVID doses, UK PM Johnson says
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the Group of Seven rich nations had pledged to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccinations to help poorer countries vaccinate their populations.
"A week ago, I asked my fellow leaders to help in preparing and providing the doses we need to vaccinate the whole world by the end of 2022," Johnson told reporters. "I'm very pleased to announce that this weekend leaders have pledged over 1 billion doses either directly or through funding to COVAX."
