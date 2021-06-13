UK's Johnson: G7 pledge 1B vaccine doses to poorer nations
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.
Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders' summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX programme.
The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organisation said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
