UK's Johnson: G7 pledge 1B vaccine doses to poorer nations

PTI | Carbisbay | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders' summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX programme.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organisation said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

