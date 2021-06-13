Saudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August -State TV

Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on Aug. 1

"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities," the ministry said. Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23% of the population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

