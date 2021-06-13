Left Menu

Telangana logs 1,280 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:22 IST
Hyderabad, June 13 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,280 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, pushing the tally so far to over six lakh and 3,484 respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 165 followed by Khammam (156) and Nalgonda (80) districts, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 21,137.

The total number of cases in the State stood at 6,03,369 while with 2,261 people being cured, the total recoveries were 5,78,748.

Over 91,000 samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, over 1.58 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4.

26 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.57 per cent while it was 1.3 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.91 per cent.

It was 95.22 per cent in the country.

A separate release said as on June 12, over 63 lakh people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15 lakh got their second jab.

