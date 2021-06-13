Macron says France will double its COVID-19 vaccine sharing
France will send 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said at the conclusion of a G7 leaders summit in Britain.
Macron said that, as a result of the summit, more doses would be shared with developing nations and at a faster rate.
