Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 1,390 new cases

Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,390 from 1,723. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,542 on Sunday, down from 3,655 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:08 IST
Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 1,390 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,390 from 1,723. Italy has registered 127,002 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,542 on Sunday, down from 3,655 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 565 from 574.

Some 134,136 COVID-19 tests were carried out over the past day, compared with a previous 212,966.

