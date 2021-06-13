Biden pledges help in global COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden says helping the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic will be a "constant project for a long time." Biden spoke Sunday of a "clear consensus" among the other leaders attending the Group of Seven summit that commitments they made to donate vaccines wouldn't be the end.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host, announced on Sunday that G-7 leaders had pledged over 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Biden is responsible for about half of that donation, or about 500 million doses. He says the US may be able to contribute 1 billion more doses.

