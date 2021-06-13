UK records another 7,490 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows. The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.
The data also showed that 78.4% of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9% have had a second.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Kingdom
Advertisement