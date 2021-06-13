Left Menu

UK records another 7,490 COVID cases, 8 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows. The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.

The data also showed that 78.4% of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9% have had a second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

